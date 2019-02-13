Millions of viewers may have been beside themselves Sunday when former First Lady Michelle Obama showed up unexpectedly on stage alongside Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Jada Pinkett Smith, but at least one person was not impressed: Her mother.

In a text exchange after the lavish awards ceremony, Marian Robinson asked her daughter if she met any “real stars” at the awards ceremony, to which Obama, now on tour to promote her bestselling autobiography and someone Democrats asked to consider the White House, responded that she is, well, a little bit well-known.

Obama posted a screenshot of the text exchange to her Instagram account.

“I guess you were a hit at the Grammys,” Robinson texted with a smiley face.

Obama texted back, “Did you watch it?”

Robinson answers that she saw the ceremony only because someone named “Gracie” called her.

Robinson then writes, “Did you meet any of the real stars or did you run right after you were done?”

Obama responds, “I told you I was going to be on it.”

“No you did not,” Marian Robinson replies. “I would have remembered that even though I don’t remember much.”

Obama texts back three laughing faces and texts, “I thought I told you. And I Am A real star…by the way… “

Robinson responds to that with one word: “Yeah.”

Obama read the exchange before a live audience in Phoenix on Tuesday in an on-stage conversation with Valerie Jarrett, former adviser to President Obama, the Arizona Republic reported.

The former first lady’s memoir, Becoming, has remained on The New York Times bestseller list for months and has generated the longest streak for any book at Amazon’s top-selling spot since Fifty Shades of Grey in 2012. Obama’s speaking tour has generated sold-out venues. She has revealed publicly that political figures have asked her to consider the White House but said she is not interested.

