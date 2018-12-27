According to a Gallup poll, former first lady Michelle Obama has been named America’s most admired woman of 2018, knocking Hillary Clinton from the top spot for the first time in 17 years, CNN reports.

Mrs. Obama released a memoir, “Becoming,” and is currently on multi-city book tour that is set to wrap up next May.

As for the most admired man, her husband former President Barack Obama won for the 11th year in a row. If he tops the list again next year he will tie former president Dwight Eisenhower, who holds the record for highest number of years named most admired man, reports NBC.

The Gallup website states that the annual survey, conducted this year on Dec. 3-12 , “asks Americans, in an open-ended question, to name the man and woman living anywhere in the world today whom they admire most. Gallup first asked the question in 1946 and has done so every year since, except 1976.”

Queen Elizabeth placed in the top 10 most admired women this year for a record 50th time. Oprah Winfrey finished second followed by Clinton and first lady Melania Trump. This is Winfrey’s 31st time finishing in the top ten 10 women and Clinton’s 27th.

The poll for most admired women in 2018 included world leaders, activists, entertainers and one Supreme Court justice. See the list below.

Gallup Poll: Most Admired Woman, 2018

Michelle Obama 15% mentioned

Oprah Winfrey 5%

Hillary Clinton 4%

Melania Trump 4%

Queen Elizabeth 2%

Angela Merkel 2%

Ruth Bader Ginsburg 2%

Ellen DeGeneres 2%

Nikki Haley 1%

Malala Yousafzai 1%

Nancy Pelosi 1%

Of the top 10 most admired men, the list includes former presidents, religious leaders and two American billionaires.

Gallup Poll: Most Admired Man, 2018

Barack Obama 19% mentioned

Donald Trump 13%

George W. Bush 2%

Pope Francis 2%

Bill Gates 1%

Bernie Sanders 1%

Bill Clinton 1%

Dalai Lama 1%

Joe Biden 1%

Elon Musk 1%

Mike Pence 1%