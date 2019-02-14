In the wake of the release of the groundbreaking Surviving R. Kelly docu-series many have been eagerly awaiting the arrest of the accused serial abuser.

And it sounds like firebrand attorney Michael Avenatti has plans to help bring R. Kelly to justice.

Claiming he has a new 45-minute video tape that shows R. Kelly engaging in sex acts with an underage girl, Avenatti released a statement to the media this morning.

In response to press inquiries, attached is a stmt regarding our work on the R. Kelly matter since April, including the discovery of new critical video evidence establishing his guilt. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that this predator is brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/D0dGFzgXlX — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 14, 2019

The controversial lawyer for former porn star Stormy Daniels, who has been facing his own series of legal entanglements including accusations of domestic violence and several court cases, announced that he was retained by several R. Kelly accusers 10 months ago and has been working on the matters pro bono.

Avenatti claims the new tape has never been previously disclosed or been seen by law enforcement until now. He also maintains that the timeframe of the sexual assault depicted in the video falls within the Illinois statute of limitations.

The tape has reportedly been turned over to Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx in Chicago. TheGrio has reached out to the Cook County State’s Attorney Office for comment and to confirm receipt of the video.

Banning R. Kelly

Thanks to the efforts of the #MuteRKelly movement and dream hampton’s Lifetime series many others are stepping up to stop R. Kelly from continuing to perform.

The traditional hospitality extended by the City of Brotherly Love will no longer include the embattled singer.

The Philadelphia City Council unanimously passed a resolution two weeks ago to #MuteRKelly and bar the 52-year-old singer from plying his trade in their town, CBS Philly and other news organizations reported.

Philadelphia City Councilwoman Helen Gym introduced the resolution, saying on Twitter, “Philly stands with survivors.”

Gym also said, “We reject a system that silences Black women and accepts Black pain … R. Kelly is not welcome in Philadelphia. This symbolic act of solidarity puts all sexual predators on notice,” CBS reported.

A Cook County, Ill., judge has also ordered that a warehouse rented by R. Kelly may only be used during business hours and as a recording studio, and a prosecutor in Georgia has allegedly begun investigating claims against the singer.

RCA Records also bowed to public pressure to drop the singer from its roster.