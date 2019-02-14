This week fans are getting a glimpse into a side of actress Octavia Spencer we never knew existed.

According to People, Wednesday, the trailer for Ma was released, which stars Spencer as Sue Ann, a quiet loner from a small town in Ohio who, by happenstance, grows close to a group of kids who refer to her as, “Ma.”

When the teens need a safe place to drink, Ma comes to the rescue and lets the group of overly eager white kids use her basement to party. The rules are: one of the teens has to stay sober, none of them can curse, no one is to ever go upstairs and all of them must call her, “Ma.”

Once her kind, sweet older lady ways turn into obsession, the teen’s dream steadily turn into an adult nightmare and quickly goes left.

According to a press release from Universal Pictures, “Everybody’s welcome at Ma’s. But good luck getting home safe.”

The most provocative part of the trailer is when it jumps through a series of bone chilling images of Ma looking obsessed and dead in the eyes. And then we come to find out that Ma actually knew the kid’s parents from her own time in high school. Could this have something to do with the horror that is to come?

The movie reunites Spencer with her director from The Help, Tate Taylor and also stars Luke Evans, Juliette Lewis, Missi Pyle, McKaley Miller, Corey Fogelmanis, Gianni Paolo, and Dante Brown.

Get your red cups ready because Ma opens into theaters on May 31.