It appears that Ja Rule is a glutton for punishment and may be in the process of organizing another Fyre Festival, despite the two blistering documentaries that recently aired exposing the first one as a masterpiece of bad choices and fraudulent activity.

This week, TMZ ran into Ja — who co-founded the failed event with now-imprisoned entrepreneur Billy McFarland, at Los Angeles International Airport and decided to ask his thoughts about the fiasco that has been mocked as, “the greatest party that never was.”

“Why wouldn’t you try to do Fyre Festival again?” the rapper teased on camera. “Just because the publicity, like it’s almost the most famous festival, say more famous than Coachella because everyone hears about it.”

He continued, “It is the most iconic festival that ever was so I have plans to create the iconic music festival, but you didn’t hear it from me.”

In 2017 the Fyre Festival was cleverly – and some say unscrupulously – marketed as a super exclusive and incredibly opulent musical event for rich and/or famous Millennials far across the globe, seeking to make everyone on their Instagram timelines green with envy.

A-list reality, fashion, and social media influencers like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Baldwin all vouched for the even taking place on an island in the Bahamas “once owned by Pablo Escobar.” Unfortunately for those who bought into that dream – it was all a scam.

Ja Rule’s business partner McFarland, CEO of Fyre Media Inc. has been jailed for six years on fraud charges and was ordered to cough up $26 million. But because dueling documentaries from both Netflix and Hulu have made the festival even more of a trending item than before, it’s clear the 42-year-old is looking to capitalize on the renewed interest.

When asked whether he had watched the documentaries Ja Rule said: “They’re popular, maybe one day. I lived it man, I ain’t got to watch it. It’s not funny to me man, it’s heartbreaking to me. It was something that I really, really wanted to be special and amazing and it just didn’t turn out that way.

“But you know, in the midst of chaos there is opportunity and so, I’m working on a lot of new things.”

