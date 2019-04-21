The ex-con who was shot alongside rapper Nipsey Hussle last month has been released from jail following his arrest for parole violation.

Kerry Lathan, 56, was one of two men wounded when the beloved West Coast icon was fatally shot outside his Marathon clothing store in South Los Angeles on March 31, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Lathan was on parole at the time of the shooting and part of his parole agreement barred him from having contact with known felons and gang members. Since Hussle was a former member of the Rollin 60s Crips, the Department of Corrections arrested Lathan, who happened to hit up the store for a hook up on clothing items as Nipsey was helping him get a fresh start on life.

Lathan was reportedly convicted of murder in 1996 and released from prison less than a year ago after serving 24 years. His meeting with the slain rapper took place one day before Hussle was set to meet with the LAPD to discuss ways to reduce gang violence in the city.

After his arrest, Lathan’s family pleaded with Governor Newsom for his release.

“I just did 25 years to life,” Lathan said in a jailhouse interview prior to the announcement that his case was set to be dismissed, Inside Edition reports. “Y’all release me, then want to throw me back in jail for coming into contact with a gang member? Who’s really a voice and piece of the public? Which one is it? They have to make heads and tails of what’s going on.”

Lathan’s attorney previously said his release date from jail was set for Friday but complications from the gunshot wound to the back, which occurred when Hussle was fatally gunned down, complicated his release.

After receiving proper medical care, Lathan was finally released from jail Saturday morning. A GoFundMe has been set up help with his medical fees.