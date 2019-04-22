JoJo Smollett, the oldest sibling of the Smollett clan, believes his brother, Jussie. He thinks we should as well.

In an opinion piece written for BET, he disputes rumors and attempts to set the record straight about the Smollett attack investigation. He said just 90 days ago his younger brother was assaulted in Chicago and since that time, his life has been unseated by vicious attacks on his character and reputation. Like many victims, JoJo said Jussie initially was the center of the focus but then that devolved under false allegations that he made up his story – allegations that would see the Empire star ultimately charged for faking the crime that he alleges he was the victim of.

In the commentary, JoJo describes a corrupt Chicago Police Department that seemed bent on blaming Jussie – and got the media involved. He said that police made so many “unconfirmed” leaks to the press that an internal Chicago Police investigation was started.

He adds that the Osundario brothers were interviewed by police on Feb. 14th and framed his brother, at the end of a lengthy interview. Their allegations of a hoax was essentially all the police had to go on when they charged Jussie.

“If the CPD had no evidence to support the idea of a hoax, prior to interviewing the Osundarios, then they base their whole case against Jussie on that interview,” Smollet said in the essay. “The police chief later admitted that the men made no mention of a hoax until the final hour that they could legally be held.”

“The fact that these two brothers, who in the final hour confessed to attacking my brother yet say it was Jussie who told them to, is all the evidence that the police and the general public needed to be convinced, should be frightening to everyone,” Smollett wrote noting the ease in which the public can turn on someone after what he considers a superficial accusation.

“Is that all it takes to destroy a lifelong dedication to one’s craft and community? Is it really that easy to convince the world of a person’s guilt? Is that all it takes to turn someone’s life upside down in America? Simply ask yourself this, ‘What if Jussie is telling the truth?'”

JoJo disputes the motive that Jussie hatched a hoax to get Fox executives to pay him more money.

“Jussie had actually begun directing episodes of Empire, which brought additional compensation…My brother was developing two films with one of the biggest producers in Hollywood, had the lead to a Broadway show on the table and owns the option rights to the authorized autobiography of his idol, Alvin Ailey,” Smollet wrote, adding that this all points to “not only an advancing career but a business savvy mind. To suggest that he staged his own attack to boost a sagging career is ludicrous. Jussie has a team of extremely effective agents, managers, publicists, and attorneys who helped him acquire career advancement. He wouldn’t need to roll around on the icy ground of a Chicago street, staging an attack on himself to make this happen.”

Jussie Smollett was initially charged by Chicago police, but the prosecutor’s office later dismissed all charges. The City of Chicago has taken legal action against the actor, suing him for $130,000.

