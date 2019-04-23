“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Teairra Mari just can’t win against 50 Cent and his antics.

Now the reality star is wanted by police for ditching a mandatory hearing when she failed to show up April 22 to face the rapper who she owes $30,000 to pay his legal fees in Mari’s revenge porn case, reports The Blast.

—Rapper YNW Melly facing death penalty for cover-up killing of two men—

Mari sued the rapper and her ex-boyfriend after “Fiddy” posted a video of Mari with “semen” on her face, that she alleges was posted on her account by a bitter ex who hacked into her Instagram.

Mari stated that though she removed the video and photo, 50 Cent posted it to his page.

Mari claimed that 50 and her ex Akbar Abdul-Ahad, conspired a plan to “sexually objectify, threaten, intimidate, humiliate and degrade her.”

Mari said 50 applied a “black and white” filter to highlight the color contrast of her face. He captioned the picture with the hashtag #GetTheStrap.

“Even after Instagram took the picture down, he had no remorse, no regard, and he posted another photo and complained that IG was censoring him,” she said about 50 Cent, according to PEOPLE.

The rapper in his claim stated that by the time he had posted the video it was already all over the internet.

—Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx receives death threats after charges dropped in Jussie Smollett case—

Mari said Abdul-Ahad was upset because she claims he was trying to start a polyamorous relationship, and create a reality show highlighting it, which she wanted no part of.

A judge disagreed with Mari and ordered her to pay just $30,618 of 50s $161,660.15 legal bill, even though he, of course, tried his best to get the judge to require her to pay the whole amount. That didn’t happen though.

Mari was called back to court so 50’s team to examine her finances but she failed to show face.

Now that a bench warrant has been issued, she can get picked up by law enforcement.