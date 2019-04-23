Sen. Kamala Harris believes that there is evidence in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report that links President Donald Trump to obstruction of justice, and the presidential hopeful is calling for him to be impeached, The Hill reports.

On Monday, the California Democrat said she shared Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s sentiments that she made at a CNN town hall about impeachment proceedings against Trump.

“I believe that we need to get rid of this president. That’s why I’m running to become president of the United States,” Harris said when asked if she thought the special counsel’s report was evidence enough to Trump’s removal from office.

“We have very good reason to believe that there is an investigation that has been conducted which has produced evidence that tells us that this president and his administration engaged in obstruction of justice. I believe Congress should take the steps toward impeachment,” Harris said at the town hall in New Hampshire.

Harris said defiantly that the report, “tells us that this president and his administration engaged in obstruction of justice.”

“I believe Congress should take the steps towards impeachment.”

Last week Warren tweeted that the Muller report was damning enough to make a move toward impeachment.

“The severity of this misconduct demands that elected officials in both parties set aside political considerations and do their constitutional duty. That means the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against the President of the United States,” she said.

During the town hall, Harris also outlined a number of initiatives she would enact within the first 100 days of office, including passing gun control policies.

“We need reasonable gun safety laws in this country starting with universal background checks and a renewal of the assault weapon ban. Upon being elected I will give the United States Congress 100 days to get their act together and have the courage to pass reasonable gun safety laws. If they fail to do it then I will take executive action and specifically what I will do is put in place a requirement that for anyone who sells more than five guns a year, they are required to do background checks when they sell those guns. I will require that for any gun dealer, that breaks the law, ATF takes their license.”

She also said she would put fugitives from justice back on the banned list of those who should not be able to purchase weapons. The Trump administration removed them from that list.