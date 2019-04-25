It’s been a long time coming.

Robyn Crawford, best known as Whitney Houston’s former bestie, is ready to bust open the seams of a tell-all book to give us an intimate look into the life of the iconic singer, PEOPLE reports.

Crawford has written, A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston, which is set to release this fall, a surprise move for the woman who has long been silent on her close relationship with Houston. Crawford has also long been rumored to have been the singer’s alleged gay love interest.

According to the book’s description, it will delve into Crawford and Houston’s extensive friendship that stemmed from their childhood in East Orange, New Jersey in the 1980s.

“Since Whitney’s death in 2012, that trusted and loyal friend, Robyn Crawford, has stayed out of the limelight and held the great joys, wild adventures, and hard truths of her life with Whitney close to her heart. In A Song for You, Robyn breaks her silence to share the moving and often complicated story of her life and relationship with Whitney,” reads the book’s press release.

And it will also explore Houston’s tumultuous relationship with Bobby Brown, and provide an inside look at Crawford and Houston’s relationship.

“Deeply personal and heartfelt, A Song for You is the vital, honest, and previously untold story that provides an understanding of the complex life of Whitney Houston,” reads the press release. “Finally, the person who knew her best sets the record straight.”

In 2018, Whitney, a Kevin Macdonald-directed biopic was produced about the greatest singer of our time, Whitney Houston and the powerful film illuminated the hopelessly tragic life of the icon.

Noticeably absent from the film was Crawford. She went to great lengths to keep Houston safe, only to be run off by Brown and the Houston family.

Crawford’s absence from the film as well as any other projects about Whitney Houston is as much a testament to her loyalty and respect for Whitney than any words could convey. Photos showing her attending Whitney’s wedding to Bobby Brown are crushing, but prove Crawford always held Houston’s best interests above all else.

But the question remains, has Crawford just been waiting to spill all this steaming tea on her own time?

A Song for You will release on Nov. 5, 2019, and is available for pre-order on Amazon.com.