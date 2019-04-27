A criminal case against Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his fiancée, Crystal Espinal, has been reopened after a tape surfaced in which the couple discussed their son’s broken arm, multiple media organizations are reporting.

Earlier this week, CBS affiliate KCTV5 aired the recorded conversation between Hill and Espinal discussing the injury to the three-year-old, the police investigation, and what they would share with police, the station reported.

In the 11-minute recording, Espinal complains that she has been covering for Hill, while Hill outright denies responsibility for the toddler’s injury, according to KCTV5. Someone who was concerned for the boy’s safety gave the tape to the station, which reported that an unidentified party referred to the recording as an “insurance policy” for Espinal.

In the recording, believed to have been made by Espinal in March at Dubai International Airport, Espinal asks why their unidentified child said, “Daddy did it.”

Espinal goes on to say, “A three-year-old boy is not going to lie about what happened to his arm.”

Hill replies, “I’m the one that gets physical with him.”

Espinal says, “He is terrified of you.”

Hill then responds, “You need to be terrified of me too, b—h.”

The case dates back to March, when, according to the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs and the Kansas Department of Children and Families confirmed for the news organization that an investigation involving Hill and the battery of a juvenile was taking place. Espinal is listed under “others involved” in a police report filed by the Overland Park Police Department, the Star reported.

It is not known when the alleged incident took place, according to the Star.

On Wednesday, Johnson County Prosecutor Steve Howe said he believes a crime was committed but he does not know who to charge, KCTV5 reported.

Both parents have lost custody of their son due to the Child Protective Services investigation overseen by the Kansas Department of Children and Families. Hill has a “no contact” order in place regarding the child, KCTV5 reports.