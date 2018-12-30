A white man who kicked a 1-year-old boy in the back at a grocery store in Wichita, Kansas, and yelled racial slurs at the child is out of jail, the Kansas City Star is reporting.

Trace Riff, 31, was released after the brutal attack on little Jhavii Fry last Sunday morning, Dec. 23, according to the Star. He has a history of mental illness and homelessness as well as trouble with the law, including not reporting to parole officers, drug use and violent crimes, according to the news organization. He also is on probation in Oklahoma for a felony meth charge.

“I don’t understand,” Yolanda Frierson, Jhavii’s grandmother, told the news organization. “He’s out just hours after he attacked a baby.”

Jhavii’s mom, Lashantai Whitaker, says she is beside herself with Riff back out on the streets.