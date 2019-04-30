On today’s episode of DC360, Grio special correspondent Tiffany Cross discusses no Senate run from Stacey Abrams, Black Lives Matter co-founder, Alicia Garza, joins Ai-jen Poo and Cecile Richards to Launch She’s Got The Power, and New York Attorney General, Letitia James, is investigating the NRA.

Also, Tiffany cross take on White Nationalism.

