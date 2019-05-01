Angela Bassett has been booked and busy. The legendary actress was recently added to the cast of the movie, Gunpowder Milkshake from Studiocanal and The Picture Company.

According to Geek Tyrant, Bassett is set to play Anna May in the action thriller. Her character is described as “one of the unassuming leaders of a massive armory.”

Read More: Angela Bassett co-curates dynamic art show exploring portrayals of Black women in media

Deadline reports that Gunpowder Milkshake will be a “high-concept female-centric assassin thriller that spans multiple generations.”

The film will focus on “A young woman (Gillan) and her estranged mother (Headey), who are both assassins, must join forces on the run to take down a male-dominated crime syndicate they used to work for,” according to the site.

Read More: Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance reveal possible ‘Black Panther’ sequel spoilers

The 9-1-1 actress will join Avengers: Endgame star Karen Gillan and Lena Headey, from Game of Thrones in the movie. It will be directed by Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado. Both directors also worked with Ehud Lavski to write the Gunpowder Milkshake screenplay.

Filming will begin on June 3 and will last until August 8.

Bassett recently starred in projects, Black Panther, Bumblebee, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout. She is set to star in the upcoming Netflix film, Otherhood alongside Patricia Arquette.

The highly acclaimed actress won a Golden Globe in 1994 for her stellar performance playing Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do with It.

Bassett also starred in the John Singleton directed movie, Boyz n the Hood in 1991. She is one of the many actors who has reflected on Singleton’s life since his passing. She said in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday that she was “grateful” to have work with him.

Read More: REPORTS: ‘Boyz N The Hood’ director, John Singleton, dead at 51

“I met John as a recently graduated first-time writer/director embarking on his nascent film career. I will forever remember him fondly from our first meeting during the audition process,” Bassett, said. “He exuded many things that day…awareness, openness and above all, enthusiasm!”

“Over the years, he never lost or left any of that behind,” she added. He provided and possessed a clarity of vision that I appreciate from that day till this. He gave a voice and an opportunity to many. Count me in that grateful number.”