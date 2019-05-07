A grand jury is expected to convene later this month to hear how R. Kelly allegedly operated a sex ring with underage girls; flying them across the country and setting them up hotel rooms to use as he saw fit.

As TheGrio previously reported, federal investigators are looking for more sex tapes that allegedly involve the singer and underage girls. Additionally, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois is conducting an investigation to determine if the R&B hitmaker was involved in sex trafficking, TMZ reports.

Prosecutors allegedly have a slew of evidence to present to the grand jury, including an item of semen-stained clothing as well as texts and emails that show Kelly’s handlers arranged meetings with underage girls.

Meanwhile, Kelly is also under two other probes out of New York’s Eastern and Southern District, which are separate from the 10 counts of sexual abuse charges hit was hit with in February.

On Tuesday, the singer appeared in a Chicago courtroom to challenge a sex tape that prosecutors received from embattled Michael Avenatti which allegedly show the artist sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

Kelly’s defense attorney Steve Greenberg told reporters that he is still waiting for the state to provide him with a copy of the video, PEOPLE reports.

“The state has the tape. I can’t get it from them. They have to produce it,” he said. “They have an obligation to produce it. Maybe the squirrels are working slowly.”

Greenberg was reportedly joined by a team of attorneys at the hearing, and they are trying to “preserve all emails, text messages and other communications” between Avenatti and Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx‘s office, the report states.

Kelly’s attorneys have implied that Avenatti “bullied or just simply manipulated” Foxx to bring charges against him.