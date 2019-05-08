John Singleton’s closest family and friends gathered on Monday to say goodbye to the legendary filmmaker in a low-key but still star-studded funeral in Los Angeles.

In attendance were celeb friends including Ice Cube, Taraji P. Henson, and Tyrese who Singleton personally had a hand in helping to advance their careers early on. Also, Stevie Wonder, Bret Ratner, directors F. Gary Gray and Ryan Coogler and actor Morris Chestnut reportedly also attended the “Celebration of Life,” which was held at the Angeles Funeral Home in Crenshaw, The Blast reports, the same place where a private memorial was given for rapper Nipsey Hussle just weeks earlier.

According to sources, Tyrese spoke and remembered Singleton as a man who opened doors for actors like him. The actor starred in Singleton’s film “Baby Boy” which skyrocketed The Fast and the Furious star’s career.

Malcom Norrington, a friend of Singleton also reportedly spoke well of his homie, along with Singleton’s family members.

A larger memorial is said to be planned for the public sometime soon.

Singleton, a respected filmmaker and director, had many industry friends like Henson who took to social media on Tuesday to explain that she missed the Met Gala because she was saying her final goodbyes to her good friend.

When famed fashion designer Vera Wang sent well wishes to Henson because of her absence from the fashion affair, the actress explained that Singleton’s funeral was first on her agenda.

Singleton, 51, checked himself into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. after returning from Costa Rica, and experiencing problems with his legs. During his stay, he suffered a massive stroke on April 17 and fell into a coma while in ICU. He died April 28.

After the private funeral, he was buried at Forest Lawn cemetery in Hollywood Hills.

