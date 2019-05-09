Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba are about to take over the small screen with their new series L.A.’s Finest and TheGrio sat down with the badass beauties to find out all about the Bad Boys spinoff.

As executive producers of the series that premieres on Spectrum on May 13, Union and Alba were able to create their dream show and take on characters they know women will relate to.

Gabrielle Union on potential cameos from Will Smith and Martin Lawrence on ‘LA’s Finest’: It would be awesome”

“We created the show we would watch ourselves. I think a lot of times we’ve ended up in productions that we would not pay money to see and this is which created the dream,” admits Union.

“I was drawn to two complex, dope, bomb, equally yoked, super capable women who work together and trust each other to be an even bigger success than what they had been individually. And I wanted to work with somebody who also has a huge life outside of Hollywood who is fulfilled outside of Hollywood who was a grown ass woman and I wanted a badass.”

The show delivers inmate ways than one. Viewers can expect lots go laughs from the banter between the partners and the big budget paid off when it comes to the production quality of action scenes.

space“>”I think that you can relate to either the character that single and living their best life as a full adult and then also someone who has a family and has made that other choice,” adds Alba.

Gabrielle Union talks overcoming surrogacy fears and releases ‘LA’s Finest’ TV trailer

In L.A.’s Finest, Gabrielle Union reprises her role as Syd Burnett from the Bad Boys films and teams up with partner Nancy McKenna (Alba); a working mom with an equally complex history. Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.

The chemistry between the actresses is palpable and their fun, sexy style and layered characters provide a perfect playground for both to showcase some of their best work to date.

“I wanted to go to work and not have to wear a corset and Spanx I wanted to wear have a character that were sneakers,” says Union.

“For women, this will be a show where you get to see yourself and I think that’s what we wanted to do. We wanted to see women that are like us and women that we wanted to hang out with and grab a drink with and bullshit with and get advice from and all of that,” adds Alba.

Check out our full interview above.