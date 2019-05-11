After just three seasons, Fox Network has cancelled the Lee Daniels produced show Star.

Recently it was announced that the musical drama, which starred the likes of Queen Latifah, Ryan Destiny, Quincy Brown, Brittany O’Grady, Jude Demorest and many others, would not be renewed for another season. News of the Empire spinoff getting the ax comes as a shock to fans, seeing as to how the season three finale left off on a huge cliffhanger. The last episode aired on Wednesday (May 8), just two days before the cancellation announcement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Atlanta-based drama managed to have a “fairly stable,” third season, having only fell by 11 percent in viewership, a huge contrast to Empire‘s 21 percent decline in the same 18-49 adult demographic. Yet, despite the drop, and recent controversy surrounding co-star Jussie Smollet, THR confirms that the Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard lead series Empire will indeed return for a sixth season.

As for Star, TVLine reported that the sitcom averaged 3.5 million viewers for Season 3, compared to Season 2’s 4.1 mill, and hit a series low as recently as May 1.

While show-runner Lee Daniels has yet to release a statement addressing the cancellation, Daniels’ more recent Instagram post alleges that Star was trending #1 in America as recently as two days ago.

Actress Ryan Destiny, who played Alexandra Crane on the now defunct TV drama, responded to the news by tweeting a behind-the-scenes photo with her and fellow cast-mates, captioned, “To the fans, we love you.”

To the fans, we love you. pic.twitter.com/q30zaGg5JL — RYAN DESTINY (@RyanDestiny) May 11, 2019

Meanwhile, Jude Demorest, who played the main character with the show’s namesake, uploaded a photo to her Instagram moments before the announcement, the following words, “Bye for now. xo Starletta.”