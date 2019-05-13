Mental health is a subject that has been largely ignored by the Black community for years, even though it affects us in a major way. With suicide on the rise, the days of “praying the problems away” are long being us and more celebrities have been willing to open up about battling things like depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues. These brave voices are prompting more people of color to seek the help they need and make self-care a priority.
Here are 5 women we’re super proud of for sharing their stories:
1Taraji P. Henson
The Empire star who launched the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, recently announced plans to host a mental health summit in Washington D.C. next month and spoke about the mental health crisis affecting our community during the Variety Power of Women New York luncheon last month.
“The number of black children ages 5-12 who have died by suicide has doubled since the 1990s…This is a national crisis,” said the star who has also opened up about her own battle with depression and anxiety.
“Our vision is to eradicate the stigma around mental health in the black community by breaking the silence and breaking a cycle of shame. We were taught to hold our problems close to the vest out of fear of being labeled and further demonized as weak, or inadequate.”