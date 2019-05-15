The film was inspired by the Golden State Warriors' visits to the prison.

Kevin Durant is ready to share an inspiring story with the world and he will do just that when Q Ball premieres this month.

The NBA star executive produced the documentary that chronicles a basketball team formed by inmates at San Quentin State Prison. The Golden State Warriors star and his teammates have visited the prison, prompting him to make the experience of meeting the San Quentin Warriors into a film that’s sure to inspire.

Kevin Durant opens after-school educational center in his hometown

“My first visit to San Quentin with my teammates was an unforgettable experience that moved me and made me want to bring it to a larger audience,” Kevin Durant said in a statement. “This film shines a light on these individuals, their struggles and their connection through basketball.”

Emmy and Peabody Award winner, Michael Tolajian directed the film that highlights the personal journeys of the inmates and shows how they’re healing themselves and seeking redemption through their love of basketball.

“Basketball is all I’ve ever had,” one prisoner says in the exclusive first trailer for the documentary film. “I’m not locked up, I’m not caged up. I’m not in prison. This is where I’m free.”

Warriors-Rockets battle bring highest ABC primetime ratings in nearly a decade

Some of the San Quentin Warriors have real athletic talents, but haven”t had the opportunity to make anything out of those skills. Q Ball will play in select theaters in NYC and Los Angeles on May 17-May 23 and will air on Fox Sports 1 on May 28.

Check out the trailer: