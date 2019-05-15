Tiffany Haddish just scored a new gig.

The comedienne has been tapped to host ABC’s reboot of Kids Say The Darnedest Things. Some folks may remember the (1998-2000) version of the show that featured tons of kids from across the country saying hilarious things to host, Bill Cosby.

In the reboot of KSTDT, Haddish will host and executive produce the series that will feature pre-taped pieces and in-studio segments in front a live-studio audience.

“I’m excited to hear what kids have to say these days because I can’t understand what they are saying on social media,” Haddish said in a statement. “They’re using too many abbreviations!”

According to Deadline, each episode of the series highlights the comedic perspectives of a diverse group of kids in segments, such as “Kids Rule,” in which they explain to Tiffany Haddish the rules for everything from sportsmanship to dating; “Love Talk,” where the host seeks advice on her love life; “Best Carpool Ever,” with Haddish taking on carpool duty with a minivan full of kids; “Granny Tiff,” when the host, in prosthetics and dressed up as an older woman, receives technology advice from the kids; and more.

“Kids Say the Darndest Things has been part of our studio family since Art Linkletter created the segment for his House Party series way back in 1945,” said David Stapf, president of CBS Television Studios. “It’s a warm and funny family program that is sure to provide both tears and peals of laughter to viewers of all ages.”

The show will air at 8pm on Sundays.