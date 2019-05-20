A transgender woman from Dallas, whose attack last month was captured on video, was shot and killed Saturday morning.

Muhlaysia Booker, 23, was found dead around 6:40 a.m. on Saturday on Valley Glen Drive, near Ferguson Road. Police called her killing “homicidal violence,” according to Dallas News.

Assistant Police Chief Avery Moore said it was unclear whether Booker’s killing was in retaliation or if it was motivated by hate. They had no leads as of Sunday.

“We recognize that hate crimes if you will, are a serious topic,” Moore told Dallas News. “We at the Dallas Police Department take them serious.”

It was also unknown whether Booker had received death threats before she was gunned down.

Last month, after a car accident, an online video showed Booker being repeatedly punched and kicked in the parking lot of an apartment dwelling. Booker suffered a concussion and broken wrist from the incident. Her alleged attacker, Edward Dominic Thomas, 29, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Thomas was released from jail after posting bond.

Police have said others could face charges in connection with the attack.

Booker said the car accident was her fault. She had backed into another vehicle in the parking lot, but that’s when things turned violent. Someone pointed a gun at her and told her they would not let her go until she paid for the damages.

When people started to gather, someone in the crowd said they’d give Thomas $200 if he would beat Booker, police said in the arrest warrant affidavit, according to the Dallas News. In the video, Thomas is seen putting on gloves and punching and kicking Booker, and she also alleged that he hurled homophobic slurs at her during the beating.

Police are investigating the incident as a potential hate crime based on Booker’s account.

Booker took part in a rally held a week after her assault, in which she said she was thankful that she survived.

“This time, I can stand before you, wherein other scenarios, we’re at a memorial,” Booker said at the rally, according to the Dallas News.

Anyone with information about Booker’s slaying should call Detective David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or email [email protected]