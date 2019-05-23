While many survivors of the Parkland high school shooting have gone on to be vocal left-wing activists spearheading conversations about gun control, some of the teens who made it out of that massacre alive have decidedly more conservative values.

According to Mediaite, one of those outliers is Kyle Kashuv, a survivor who has cultivated a following for his views opposing gun control. But Wednesday evening he issued an apology on Twitter after previous “offensive comments” he made came to light.

This comes in the wake of screenshots circulating on social media that allegedly show the teen repeatedly using the n-word with his peers.

A quick note on callous comments I made a few years ago in high school that are circulating. pic.twitter.com/E6Ki6XIhtc — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) May 23, 2019

“I want to address this with honesty and transparency,” reads the statement on his racist comments, which he notes were made “long before the shooting” took place in February 2017.

“We were 16-year-olds making idiotic comments, using callous and inflammatory language in an effort to be as extreme and shocking as possible. I’m embarrassed by it, but I want to be clear that the comments I made are not indicative of who I am or who I’ve become in the years since.”

Kashuv had been employed as a high school outreach director, but previously left that post to join the right-wing youth group Turning Point USA.

Although he never directly admitted that this apology was being made for his use of racist rhetoric, the accusations against him for that behavior from other Parkland students has been damning. His former classmates posted several screenshots allegedly showing him using racial slurs with his friends and even shared a Google Drive document, in which Kashuv and other students took turns writing the n-word over and over for sport.

“like im really good at typing n—er ok like practice uhhhhhh makes perfect son??!!” Kashuv allegedly typed into the post.

Black right wing activists, such as pro-Trump conservative media personality C.J. Pearson say they are not satisfied with Kashuv’s apology.

I serve a God of second chances but this isn’t a statement that takes responsibility for the words you used. Being 16 isn’t an excuse to refer to black athletes as “nigger jocks”. Just as me – being 16 – wouldn’t be an excuse to make anti-Semitic comments. It’s just wrong. https://t.co/vUxR7IMesD — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) May 23, 2019

Kashuv, who has appeared on Fox News and also visited the White House for private meetings with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, is graduating this year and expected to attend Harvard University in the fall.

