Rapper Remy Ma has found herself in deeper trouble stemming from her arrest for punching “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star Brittney Taylor in the eye, a new criminal complaint alleges.

The “All the Way Up” rapper was hit with four more charges by prosecutors which includes two counts of assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree, TMZ reports.

Earlier this month, Remy turned herself in to police for allegedly punching Taylor at a benefit concert on April 16. She was first charged with misdemeanor assault. Taylor accused Ma of punching her in the right eye at the Pretty Lou Benefit Concert in New York. Taylor, who is also a rapper, reportedly suffered bruises from the incident.

Taylor recently filed legal documents requesting the NYPD to keep evidence such as video, photographs and investigative reports tied to her alleged confrontation with Ma.

Remy’s attorney, Dawn Florio told the outlet that prosecutors updated the time of the alleged attack. Prosecutors now say the attack happened between 9:30 PM to 10:30 PM. Remy’s team says she was at a concert and has visual evidence she was not where Taylor claimed she was, which could prove to work in Remy’s favor.

The rapper does have a plea deal on the table. If she pleads guilty to one of the four misdemeanor charges, the others will be dropped and she will have to enter an anger management program.

She is still on parole until August, following her release from prison in May 2014 after serving six years in prison on assault charges. Her latest is scheduled to begin in July.

