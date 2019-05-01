On Wednesday, Remy Ma turned herself in to police for allegedly punching her Love & Hip Hop: New York castmate, Brittney Taylor at a benefit concert on April 16.

TMZ reports that Ma was accompanied by her attorney and is facing misdemeanor assault charges, according to law enforcement.

Taylor accused Ma of punching her in the right eye at the Pretty Lou Benefit Concert at Irving Plaza in Manhattan.

Taylor, who is also a rapper, reportedly suffered bruises from the incident.

She recently filed legal documents requesting the NYPD to keep evidence such as video, photographs and investigative reports tied to her alleged confrontation with Ma.

Taylor’s attorney, Sanford Rubenstein told TMZ that this is not “reality TV” and his client is a “victim.”

“This arrest demonstrates how serious this matter is, it is real life and not reality TV entertainment,” Taylor’s attorney, Sanford Rubenstein, said in a statement, according to Billboard. “The victim Brittney Taylor has confidence in our system of justice and will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities.”

Not too long after the incident occurred, Taylor posted a video on Instagram to show her eye saying,

““So, here am I on my way to a very important meeting and it’s hard to even focus because of what occurred last night,” she wrote, Billboard states. “I didn’t wanna bring it to social media because Its pretty embarrassing and not a good look tbh. I tried my best to cover it up with make up and move on but that still didn’t work. My Question is @remyma why did you really do this?”

The video has since been removed.

This is sad news since Remy is still on parole until August, following her release from prison in May 2014. She served six years in prison. She has since revitalized her career and has embarked on several business ventures.

Ma just posted about her fashion line, the “Remy Ma” collection on Instagram earlier today.

The story is still developing.