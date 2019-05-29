More than a year after his over the top rantings put him on the “cancelled” list of many, Kanye West’s appearance on an upcoming episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman has already been reported to clear the air on what’s been afflicting him: bipolar disorder.

But now West, who admitted that he’s never voted and have been off his bipolar meds for a while, has revealed even more about the depth of his affliction, which once landed him in handcuffs.

“When you’re in this state, you’re hyper-paranoid about everything,” West said during the interview, Entertainment Tonight reports.

West also admits feeling paranoid most of the time.

“Everyone — this is my experience, other people have different experiences — everyone now is an actor. Everything’s a conspiracy,” he said. “You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you’re being recorded. You feel all these things.

“You have this moment [where] you feel everyone wants to kill you. You pretty much don’t trust anyone,” he continued.

Things got so intense for the rapper that he said he had to be handcuffed, given meds and separated from his family.

“They have this moment where they put you — they handcuff you, they drug you, they put you on the bed, and they separate you from everyone you know,” West said, according to ET. “That’s something that I am so happy that I experienced myself so I can start by changing that moment.

“When you are in that state, you have to have someone you trust. It is cruel and primitive to do that,” he added. “If you don’t take medication every day to keep you at a certain state, you have a potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you can even end up in the hospital. And you start acting erratic, as TMZ would put it,” West said.

Last year he went negatively viral after a TMZ interview in which he said slavery was a choice which spiraled out of control in the media.

“When you ramp up, it expresses your personality more. You can become almost more adolescent in your expression,” West said. “This is my specific experience that I’ve had over the past two years, because I’ve only been diagnosed for two years now.”

West admits that he wants to advocate for bipolar disorder in an effort to break the stigma.

“It’s a health issue that has a strong stigma on it and people are allowed to say anything about it and discriminate in any way,” he said. “This is like a sprained brain, like having a sprained ankle. And if someone has a sprained ankle, you’re not going to push on him more.”

“With us, once our brain gets to a point of spraining, people do everything to make it worse,” he reportedly continued. “They do everything possible. They got us to that point and they do everything to make it worse.”

West will appear on the May 31 streaming episode of the Netflix show.