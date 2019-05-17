David Letterman’s hit Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction is set to air its second season and the big name guests surely will have things buzzing.

Letterman sits down with Lewis Hamilton, Tiffany Haddish, Melinda Gates, Ellen DeGeneres, and Kanye West.

And from the first-look trailer, it seems that West delivers as an interesting and entertaining guest that even has Letterman wanting to look after him, Complex reports. Letterman even tries on clothing from Ye’s line.

West adds: “When you’re bipolar, you have a potential to ramp up, and it could take it to a point where you start acting erratic, as TMZ would put it.”

Whatever other interesting things West said caused Letterman to want to be a surrogate dad.

“When I was done with Kanye, I kind of felt like I wanted—you want to kind of father him and I think he’s in good hands and I think he’s so artistically smart,” Letterman said on the Today Show.

“I was frightened honestly because I had only met him a couple of times on the show and I knew that depending on the day, you weren’t quite sure which path you were going to be on… he was working on what he calls his Sunday service and I didn’t know what to expect…and we went to it early in a sound studio in Burbank and it was remarkably spiritual…it was quite moving.”

Letterman also sits down for a very candid conversation with Ellen DeGeneres about her sexuality growing up.

“We’d be on dates with our boyfriends, and run into the bathroom and make out,” she said.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction is set to air on Netflix May 31.

Check out the trailer below.