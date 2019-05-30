

On today’s episode of DC360, Grio special correspondent Tiffany Cross discusses Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings is introducing “The Parren Mitchell Minority Business Education and Empowerment Act” to create the next generation of Black entrepreneurs; Ohio Congressman Marcia Fudge has introduced “The Protection of Social Security Benefits Restoration Act” to stop social security money from being garnished; South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison is taking on Republican Senator Lindsey Graham— one of president Donald Trump’s most faithful lieutenants in the Senate.

