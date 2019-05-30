In an unimaginable true crime case, a 13-year-old Florida girl was discovered by doctors to be pregnant when she came to the hospital seeking medical help for constipation. The teenager now says a 70-year-old man is the father.

The girl arrived at North Broward Medical Center in Pompano Beach, Fla., last Friday morning complaining of pain, reports the Miami Herald. When medical personnel examined her, they discovered she was 14-weeks pregnant.

As is protocol, the hospital then contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl identified the father as Renaud Jerome, 70, of Boca Raton, Fla., who actually brought her to the hospital, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported. The young woman told investigators that he “would touch and have sex with her,” according to the Herald.

Authorities immediately arrested Jerome and charged him with three counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of impregnating a child. As of Wednesday, he was being held at the Palm Beach County Jail with no bond.

Much of the information reported is based on a police report that has been heavily redacted to protect the teen girl’s identity.

The report did say that the girl and Jerome were living in the same home, but it did not say who else might live there and did not give any indication of the relationship between the two.

Jerome, who speaks only Creole, told authorities with the help of a translator that he sometimes cares for the teen, the Herald reported.

“Jerome stated that within the last couple of months he has had consensual vaginal intercourse with (redacted) three times,” according to the police report. “Jerome stated that (redacted) was interested in him more than he was interested in her and never forced her to do anything.”

According to the Sun Sentinel, Florida law stipulates that no one under the age of 16 can legally give consent to sexual activity. Hopefully, this 13-year old girl will be removed from this environment and get the assistance she needs.