This year's show will be hosted by Regina Hall and airs live on June 23.

BET just announced an impressive list of performers set to take the stage at the 19th annual BET Awards. Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Migos, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Lizzo, City Girls’ Yung Miami, and Kiana Ledé are just a few of the stars who will perform at the annual event hosted by Regina Hall.

“The BET Awards stage has become synonymous with powerful and groundbreaking performances that are authentic and bold, celebrating the influence and power of black culture,” said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice-President, Head of Programming at BET. “We are thrilled to have been and continue to be the launch pad and home for some of today’s most talented and inspiring voices, as BET continues to showcase the impact of established and up-and-coming artists, providing them a global stage to share their art and creativity.”

Cardi B, Drake, Beyonce lead 2019 BET Awards nominations + full list

Aside from the all-star lineup of performers, several other stars will be on deck to present award to the best and brightest stars across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy..

Taraji P. Henson, Lena Waithe, Morris Chestnut, Yara Shahidi, and Marsai Martin are among the first presenters the network has announced.

When it comes to this year’s nominees, Cardi B leads the pack with seven nods including ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist,’ two separate nods in both the ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Video of the Year’ categories, ‘Album of the Year’ and the ‘Coca-Cola® Viewers’ Choice Award.’

Riding into the Money: 5 fascinating facts about Lil Nas X

Drake follows with five nominations including one for ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Best Collaboration’ and the ‘Coca-Cola® Viewers’ Choice Award.’ Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J. Cole all scored four nominations each, while Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. and Ella Mai each scored three nominations.

The late, Nipsey Hussle is up for Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Queen Bey will face off against her own protégées, Chloe x Halle in the Best Group category, where she’s nominated with her husband, Jay-Z as The Carters.

The BET Awards 2019 will air LIVE on Sunday, June 23rd at 8 pm ET from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on BET.