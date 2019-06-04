Idris Elba and model Sabrina Dhowre made it official and tied the knot in Morocco in April dashing the hopes of women around the world.

The two became engaged in February 2018. The sexy British star told PEOPLE that his proposal “was the most nerve-wracking thing for me ever,” adding, “But in terms of wanting to make someone feel super special and feel my love, that was pretty romantic for me.”

The couple exchanged vows in front of friends and family at the Ksar Char-Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, according to British Vogue.

The bride reportedly wore two custom Vera Wang gowns for the ceremony and reception while Elba rocked a sharp black suit by Ozwald Boateng.

And now, the all-star couple is sharing all the gorgeous wedding photos for the new issue of British Vogue and discussing the beautiful story of how they met and why Elba says it was “love at first sight.”

The new issue hits stands June 7!