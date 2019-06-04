In what can only be described as the deepest of ironies, a Subway sandwich shop manager in Texas, has now found herself unemployed after it was alleged she refused to give a Black teen employment based solely on race.

According to a local ABC affiliate, Katelyn Simmons, a student at Klein High School, had planned on working all through her summer vacation to earn money before her senior year.

But the teen, who applied to work at a Subway restaurant at Champion Forest and Cypresswood, says those plans went left after she received a disturbing text message. Simmons says one of her friends already employed at that location initially sent a message to her manager, checking on her application. But in response, she was informed that Simmons never even stood a chance.

“Girl brought in her application. I’m leaving it on the table for you tomorrow,” the employee said in the first message.

To which her manager replied, “Ok thanks. How she look?”

“Black girl long dark hair. Shortish,” she answered unaware of why she’d been asked that question.

“Oh no thanks,” the manager responded. “I don’t want those people in our store lol.”

When the employee showed a screenshot of the exchange to Simmons she was shocked.

“It cut me deep,” she recalled. “I was hurt.”

Once the teen showed her mom, Timika Simmons, the messages she contacted Subway to file a complaint

“I was in disbelief,” said her mother. “I was a little stunned.”

When the regional manager reached out to the young woman, her response was also a disappointment

“She didn’t apologize,” Simmons recalled. “She just said, ‘Please get back to me, so we can get to the store, so we can get to the bottom of this and talk about it,’ but that was about it.”

However, after the story went viral, higher ups at Subway were singing another tune and released a statement to local press stating, “The manager of this location was immediately terminated for her actions. The Franchise owner has reached out to the young woman who applied for the position to apologize and encourage her to consider re-applying. The former-manager’s actions do not reflect the openness and values shown by Subway Franchise Owners and their staff. The Subway brand and its independent Franchise Owner are inclusive and welcome all individuals to be part of the Subway restaurant teams.”

Simmons is happy the appropriate actions were finally taken but has no plans to re-apply.