Fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger appeared in court Thursday, her first time before the judge who will oversee her murder trial in the shooting death of Botham Jean last September.

Guyger told investigators that she had just ended a 15-hour shift when she returned in uniform to the South Side Flats apartment complex. She parked on the fourth floor, instead of the third, where she lived, according to the affidavit. Guyger claims she shot Jean, a 26-year-old accountant originally from St. Lucia, thinking he was an intruder in her apartment.

But according to Fox 5, two sisters tell another story, saying they heard banging and shouts of “Let me in” from Guyger.

“These are independent witnesses,” said Ben Crump, an attorney for the Jean family. “They don’t have a dog in this fight.”

A Texas grand jury indicted Guyger for murder in the shooting death of Jean last September.

During today’s 12-minute hearing, state District Judge Tammy Kemp quizzed attorneys about the leaking of Guyger’s 911 call after the shooting despite a gag order, according to the Dallas News.

Dallas police are still investigating whether any of the department’s officers released the call. Kemp asked Hermus to notify her if the police inquiry leads anywhere.

Kemp and the attorneys decided that jury selection will begin Sept. 6 — exactly one year after Jean’s death.