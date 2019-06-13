Johnny Wright is back with a new episode of Black Glam where he will takes us inside the world of celebrity styling and shares stories from the folks who beautify the biggest Black stars in the industry.

On this episode, the former HOTUS sits down with celebrity makeup artist, DeeDee Kelly to find out how she turned her talents into the career of her dreams.

While DeeDee Williams is known for beautifying some of the industry’s biggest names, she started off as a model who had a knack for painting.

” I would paint on everything Walls, books, clothes,” she said. “I didn’t think it was going to be a job. I just did it because I loved it.” Now, “Your face is my canvas” is her creative tag line.

The Baltimore-native first moved to Los Angeles after becoming the go-to makeup artist for Mo’Nique. Her clients include beauties like Nia Long, Vivica A. Fox, Tasha Smith, and “pretty much everybody Black,” she says. “I feel that if you can do Black makeup, you can do any skin tone…you got to get it right to make it even.”

Check out the full interview to find out how DeeDee Williams turned her dreams into a reality, above.

