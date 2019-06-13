June 14, 2019: Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has kept his word and turned himself in to New York City police earlier today around 11:00 a.m. EST to answer questions around accusations that he groped a woman at a bar in Manhattan this past weekend. The actor has been charged with a misdemeanor count of forcible touching.

According to TheWrap, a 29-year old woman filed a complaint with police saying that Gooding Jr. grabbed her breast while intoxicated at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar located on top of the Moxy Hotel just shy of Times Square. The woman apparently stood up for herself, argued with Gooding Jr. about his alleged inability to keep his hands to himself and when he brushed her off, she called the police to report the incident.

Gooding Jr.’s lawyers aren’t saying much, but the actor spoke with TMZ on Wednesday to declare his innocence. He believes there is evidence that will back his account of what really went down Sunday night.

“There’s a tape that shows what really happened,” Gooding Jr. said. “I believe in the system and let the process speak for itself.”

This isn’t the first time Gooding Jr. has been called out for questionable behavior. In 2012, a bartender in New Orleans claimed the actor pushed her when she asked him to leave her establishment. Although an arrest warrant was issued, she refused to press charges.

Gooding played O.J. Simpson in The People v. O.J. Simpson and won a supporting actor Oscar for his role in Jerry Maguire. He also just finished work on a feature Life in a Year, Deadline reports.