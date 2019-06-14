Serena Williams had some mommy and daughter time with Alexis Olympia Ohanian and shared a pic braiding her hair while giving a history lesson about its origins.

On Thursday, the tennis star with her smiling tot took some time out to give insight into what braiding is all about, ABC News reports. Perhaps Williams shared the moment to combat cultural appropriation that’s been at its height with celebs flaunting braided styles and magazines giving them new names as if they were invented just yesterday.

“Braiding started in Africa with the Himba people of Namibia,” Williams said. “We have been braiding hair for centuries. In many African tribes, braided hairstyles were a unique way to identify each tribe.”

She continued: “Because of the time it would take people would often take the time to socialize. It began with the elders braiding their children, then the children would watch and learn from them. The tradition of bonding was carried on for generations and quickly made its way across the world. I am honored to share this bonding experience with my own daughter and add another generation of historic traditions.”

The post has garnered 700,000 likes strong and people are feeling the mommy-daughter moment causing all kinds of warm and fuzzy comments.

“It’s a way of life for all Africans. Our hair is a piece of art itself. Well done mama,” one person @georginaonuoha wrote.

Another person praised Williams’ for showing Namibia love.

“You just put 🇳🇦 on the map like that🔥🔥🔥🔥.. Thank you queen.”

Serena Williams tops Forbes list

Williams is not only making memories with her daughter, but she’s also making history.

The superstar athlete with 23 Grand Slam titles under her belt is the first athlete ever to make Forbes‘ coveted list of the World’s Richest Self-Made Women.

According to the magazine, she’s sitting on an estimated $225 million fortune, thanks in large part to her business savvy.

While she’s arguably the best female athlete on the planet, she’s also a super smart business woman who has quietly invested in 34 startups over the past five years. In April, she announced the launch of her investment entity, Serena Ventures, which will focus on funding companies founded by women and minorities.

Williams is a super mom and a mogul!