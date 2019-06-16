Prince Harry shared a heart melting new photo of baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor while celebrating his first Father’s Day.

The grandson of Queen Elizabeth II became a new dad last month and PEOPLE reports that he’s spending Father’s Day with his 5-week-old son Archie and wife Meghan Markle at their new Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor.

The proud parents marked Mother’s Day with a touching photo of their son posted on their official Instagram account. The image shows baby Sussex’s feet being cradled by the former actress, along with the caption: “Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you.”

This new photo teases part of Archie’s face and depicts Prince Harry holding his newborn as the baby reaches out to grab ahold of one of his papa’s fingers. Royal insiders claim the new dad has said he “can’t imagine life without his son.”

Days after Archie’s birth on May 6, Harry called parenting “amazing” and noted how he and Duchess Meghan were looking forward to spending “precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up.”

Baby Archie’s christening is scheduled to take place in early July at Windsor’s St George’s Chapel, where the couple wed in 2018. Due to a scheduling conflict, Queen Elizabeth II is not expected to attend, E! News reports. Guests will include Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, the report states.

This October, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will head to Africa on a two-week royal tour, and they plan to taking Archie with them, according to Us Weekly.

The baby will be nearly 5-months old when his parents hit up the countries of Angola, Malawi, and South Africa, as part of Harry’s work with the Sentebale’s foundation. He launched the organization is 2006, and its mission is to raise money for children and young adults affected by HIV in South Africa.