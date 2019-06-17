O.J. Simpson joined Twitter two days after the 25th anniversary of the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in 2003, and he didn’t waste any time shocking his followers.

The controversial former football player took to Twitter on Father’s Day, to rebut rumors that he is Khloe Kardashian’s birth father and says he and Khloe’s mom, Kris Jenner, never got down like that.

“But never – and I want to stress never – in any way shape or form had I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically, sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me,” Simpson said in a video posted to his Twitter page, according to The Daily Mail. “So all of these stories are just bogus. Bad, you know, tasteless.”

Simpson noted that Robert Kardashian was a close friend. He represented Simpson in his murder trial.

“Khloe, like all the (Kardashian) girls, I’m very proud of, just like I know Bob would be if he was here,” Simpson added in the Twitter video. “But the simple facts of the matter is she’s not mine.”

Khloe Kardashian has poked fun at the rumor on numerous occasions on social media.

Simpson announced launched his Twitter platform by posting a video in which he discussed the fact that many have been able to say whatever they’ve wanted about him for years, but he now has “got a little getting even to do.”

One person that doesn’t find his social media debut funny is Ron Goldman‘s sister.

Kim Goldman responded to Simpson’s new Twitter account on Fox & Friends, noting, “I find it kind of disgraceful that on the observation of Ron and Nicole’s death that’s the day he chooses to go online and say he is going to get even.”