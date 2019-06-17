Toronto Raptors fans are sorry for cheering when Kevin Durant suffered a devastating Game 5 injury, and they are collecting money for the Golden State small forward’s Charity Foundation to prove it.

A GoFundMe page set up by “level-headed and true fans of Raptor Nation” offered its apologies to Durant and has so far collected $36,220 to be given to KD’s foundation. The page reads, in part: “We’re sorry that some fans of Raptor Nation at the Scotiabank arena, Jurassic Park, and in some bars/restaurants showing the game, displayed an ugly side of fandom when they cheered on the injury of Kevin Durant. This isn’t cool. This isn’t right. This isn’t what I expect from fellow Canadians.”

The page goes on to read: “…true NBA fans would never cheer on a man getting injured or wave goodbye as they limp to the locker-room area. KD is a player that brings up the game of basketball. This NBA Playoffs have had a lot of ugly fan moments. From racist tweets being hurled at Nav Bhatia, Raptor superfan to part-owners shoving players … there have been a lot of heated moments. Both of the examples had crazy fans that did not reflect their team’s fan base. I’d like to believe that the people cheering / waving goodbye at KD inside Scotiabank and in Jurassic Park also do not reflect our passionate fan base.”

To prove that point, the GoFundMe page seeks to show “the world how uncrappy we are” and invites Raptor Nation fans to send their well-wishes to KD as he recovers and to donate to the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation, which helps enrich the lives of at-risk children through athletic, educational and social programs.

Last Monday, during Game 5 of the playoffs, KD suffered a torn Achilles injury and some Raptors fans could be seen cheering as he went down. Since then, an anonymous Raptors fan sent a bouquet of flowers to the Warriors front office, apologizing “on behalf of Canada.”

The arrangement included a ribbon that read “Canada is sorry, KD” and a card that stated: “I can’t even believe those dumbass Raptors fans cheered when they saw you were injured. I was watching the game and felt horrible. It was a total disgrace. I hereby apologize on behalf of Canada. Prayers for recovery.”

Led by Kawhi Leonard, Toronto beat Golden State last Thursday 4-2 to take the 2019 NBA Championship, their first and also the first for a Canadian team.