Barack Obama and our Michelle Obama – our POTUS and FLOTUS for life – are enjoying a fabulous and well-deserved family vacation in the south of France.

The Obamas, along with their two daughters, Malia and Sasha, were snapped sightseeing in historic Avignon before enjoying a Father’s Day meal at a local restuarant Sunday evening, reported The Daily Mail.

Malia and Sasha reportedly toured the L’Isle-sur-la-Sorgue Market, one of the largest outdoor flea markets in Provence — offering everything from antiques and vintage clothes to food and fresh flowers.

The wonderful trip sounds like the perfect getaway for a family that’s been quite busy this year.

The Obamas recently signed a production deal with Netflix and a podcasting agreement.

Last week Sasha graduated from high school and reports are swirling that she may attend the University of Michigan in the fall.