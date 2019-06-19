Byron Allen bringing The Weather Channel back to Verizon Fios TV

Byron Allen is bringing The Weather Channel back to Verizon Fios TV.

The Entertainment Studios CEO purchased the network last year. It will return to Verizon Fios lineups on June 24 as part of a multi-year carriage deal, four years after it was dropped in 2015.

The Weather Channel will also join the Verizon Fios TV app later this fall, according to network officials.

“We are happy to bring Fios TV customers another trusted resource for weather information with the addition of The Weather Channel to our Fios lineup,” said Erin McPherson, Verizon’s Head of Content Strategy, Acquisitions and Programming in a statement. “Our customers are increasingly impacted by severe weather, and The Weather Channel will be a welcomed addition for our viewers.”

Byron Allen weighed in on the news on Wednesday.

“For nine consecutive years, The Weather Channel has been voted ‘TV news brand of the year’ and for 37 years has provided vital information to protect and save lives 24/7,” the media mogul said in a statement. “I am very proud to extend our partnership with Verizon by adding The Weather Channel, to the Fios TV channel lineup, as well as the renewal of the portfolio of Entertainment Studios Television networks.”

Allen purchased The Weather Channel in 2018 for a reported $300 million.

“It was transformative. It’s the largest cable network not owned by a conglomerate. It’s the first cable network general market that’s owned by an African American,” Allen said about acquiring The Weather Channel. “I don’t want to play in the negro league, I want to play in the global leagues. I want to send the message really loud and clear that that’s a fine box, but I’m not in that box. I’m chasing trillions not millions.”