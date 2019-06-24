Cardi B and her boo Offset got their little boo Kulture some big-bank bling for her birthday.

The royal hip-hop baby’s first birthday is coming up next month and when she celebrates she’ll reportedly have a custom-made piece of jewelry encrusted with diamonds and her favorite “Word Party” characters as a gift.

This piece was estimated to have cost $100,000 from celeb jeweler Eliantte. Surely Kulture has no idea what it’s worth and will probably just gnaw her little teeth and gums on all that ice.

Her birthday is July 10th and Cardi is busy getting all the arrangements set. She reportedly has spent upwards of $400,000 for the celebration, TMZ reports.

Cardi and Offset are pulling out all the stops and are not missing a beat, despite getting some not-so-good news over the weekend.

After news broke of the rapper being indicted by a grand jury on two felony charges over a strip club brawl that took place last August in New York, Cardi posted a scathing note blasting TMZ for breaking the news in a since-deleted post.

“Harvey you wrinkle face tan b*tch. You don’t profit on talking about white celebrities so you go out your way to report sh*t on people in urban culture and even make sh*t up, the Press rapper said.

“Its crazy how 2 months ago my publicist had to go out her way to prove to you guys that I had surgery because you insisted that I was pregnant and you was going to reported it because a reliable source claim to tell you,” she said lashing out at TMZ.

She was initially only charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and reckless endangerment. After rejecting a plea deal in April, she will now face 14 charges and two are felonies, according to PEOPLE.

Cardi said she refused to take a plea deal that resulted in them hitting her with heavier charges.

“I never did jail time ,I don’t have NO CRIMINAL RECORD but they want to drag this case because they want fame and they want press .Waste people tax money on a bullshit case a MISDEMEANOR CASE,” she added. “I don’t understand how I been to court 6 times for a misdemeanor a fucking MISDEMEANOR and now you try to upgraded to a FELONY E the lowest of the low cause I refuse to agree to ya terms !!!”