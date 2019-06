On today’s episode of DC360, Grio special correspondent Tiffany Cross discusses Barack Obama and Michelle Obama enter the movie business; Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond is introducing a bipartisan bill to help students get a job and curb a nationwide skills gap at the same time; Donald Trump’s former White House advisor Omarosa Manigault Newman is being sued for 50,000 by the U.S. Department of Justice; Tiffany’s take: The voice of Black women.