Fans of Nene Leakes are wondering if the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is having marital trouble with her husband Gregg Leakes after an inquiry online led folks to believe that he was talking to another woman behind her back.

On Wednesday, Nene took to Twitter to ask if a man who talked to a female employee without the wife’s knowledge overstepped his boundaries. But she insists she was asking for a friend. However that didn’t stop her fans from speculating that marital trouble was brewing between the couple, PEOPLE reports.

U find out ur husband/boyfriend been talkin on the phone regularly to 1 of ur female employees as “just a friend” but u had no knowledge of it, did he cross any lines? Askin 4 a friend since y’all know EVERYTHING (but he said, we never talked sex! I just needed some1 to talk 2 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) June 26, 2019

Well since Leakes is the owner of multiple clothing boutiques, she does fit the bill of someone who has employees. Also, her husband has recently finished chemotherapy treatment and during the course of it, the two were at odds on the reality show with Nene lashing out several times on social media about just how “mean” her husband was.

One fan asked who the mystery man was she was referring to.

“@greggleaks?!?” one fan wrote asking with several question marks.

Another fan didn’t buy the shade Nene was dishing out.

“Sounds like a story line to get you back to being relevant on RHOA and it sounds like another thing there putting it there to justify you leaving Gregg… you’ve been doing that for quite a while now,” another user tweeted.

“You need to have that deep conversation with Gregg. Before you jump to conclusions. Communication is very important! But, actually listen to what he is saying don’t read anything into your conversation. Pray before you talk to him. Ask GOD to intervene!” another fan said.

Last March, Nene denied rumors that she was splitting with her husband who she was caring for as he battled stage 3 colon cancer at the time.

