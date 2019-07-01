Remember the name Cori “Coco” Gauff because you’re going to likely be hearing it for a long time to come.

As the youngest player to ever advance at Wimbledon, 15-year old American tennis phenom just beat 39-year old, legend, Venus Williams in a 6-4 6-4 match in a first-round match at the All England Club, according to CNN.

“I don”t really know how to feel, this is the first time I’ve cried after a match, after winning,” Gauff told the BBC.

Before winning Gauff was relegated to a 313 ranking in the world. It’s something she thought would never happen, but is overjoyed to be fulfilling one of her (albeit short) lifetime dreams.

Gauff sees Williams as more than just another opponent. She credits the five-time Wimbledon champ as being the inspiration that got her interested in tennis.

“I just told her I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her, she’s so inspiring. I’ve always wanted to tell her that but I’ve never had the guts to before,” said Gauff of her conversation with Williams after the match.

“My parents will be super happy, my dad was jumping up every time I won a point. I’m so happy they spent all their time on me and my brothers and making sure we’re successful.”

A winning moment

In the match against Williams, Gauff took the first set and held on to three match points in the second set. It was after her fourth match point where she propelled forward to win in just an hour and 19 minutes.

The Delray Beach, Florida, resident has been building her profile for the last two years. In 2017, she became the youngest player to appear in a US Open junior final. Last year, she won the French Open girl’s championship and reached the quarter finals of junior Wimbledon. So far this year, Gauff became the youngest woman to win a Grand Slam qualifying match in the French Open and she looks like she is heading onto to even bigger things at Wimbledon.

