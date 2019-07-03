Soon, you may be driving in Philadelphia and notice the name of its legendary and famed soul songstress, Patti Labelle, on a street sign.

City leaders honored Patti LaBelle on Tuesday at the Kimmel Center by naming a portion of Broad Street – between Locust and Spruce Streets in Center City – Patti LaBelle Way, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. The ceremony was hosted by WDAS’ Patty Jackson.

“I never would’ve dreamed of this,” LaBelle said, according to the Inquirer.

LaBelle has enjoyed more than 50 years in show business. She has achieved success as a solo artist and as the lead to the group, LaBelle. She also has carved out success as a celebrity chef, producing her famed sweet potato pie dessert, which has been widely popular in Walmart since 2015. LaBelle is also the author of several cookbooks and has hosted a show on the Cooking Channel.

Most recently, she has secured roles as an actress on shows like Greenleaf and Empire.

Still, the greatest lesson LaBelle has learned in life is how to treat others, she told the audience who came out to celebrate her.

“My way of life is, lift people and not make them feel like a burden,” LaBelle said.

LaBelle also thanked the hundreds in attendance for requesting that a street be named after her.

“I want to thank all the people that have begged for this street,” LaBelle told attendees, according to The Inquirer. “If you woke up, never say you didn’t do anything. Work that day, honey.”

Some people in the audience yelled for her to sing, and she happily obliged, singing the chorus of “Love, Need, and Want You.”

“I’m so proud of Philadelphia,” she said. “I’ll sing for free for you any day.”

Other celebrities who have received street names in Philly include Boyz II Men and Muhammad Ali, although Ali was from Louisville, Ky.