OWN just announced that Greenleaf will return to the small screen for its fourth season on September 3.

The super-successful, megachurch drama series from award-winning writer/executive producer Craig Wright and executive producers Clement Virgo, Kriss Turner Towner and Oprah Winfrey will move to Tuesday nights when it returns this fall.

By the looks of the newly-released trailer, fans will find even more drama to dove into this time around.

‘Greenleaf’ cast on the secrets, sin and sex in megachurch drama’s new season

Check out the official synopsis for season 4:

Season four finds the Greenleafs attempting to maintain a united front in the face of losing Calvary to Bob Whitmore (Beau Bridges) and Harmony & Hope Ministries, but secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family’s fragile foundation. Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) and Grace (Merle Dandridge) form an uneasy alliance as they endeavor to reclaim their church from Harmony & Hope — Grace from within the church where she’s operating as interim head pastor and Lady Mae using her persuasive ways from the outside.

But Grace’s mission becomes complicated when a mysterious phone call sets in motion a chain of events that threatens to reveal her biggest secret yet. The Bishop (Keith David) continues working to mend his rift with his wife Lady Mae, while day by day Harmony & Hope’s grip on Calvary tightens.

Patti LaBelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ and It Just Might Get Hotter

Check out the trailer: