Season three of Stranger Things premiered on Netflix July 4th and its visibly noticeable that all the characters are growing up.

The cast has grown so much, that one of them is going to to college in the Fall.

According to People, 17-year-old, actor Caleb McLaughlin, opened up about how he will be starting college in the fall.

“I was home-schooled before I got into Stranger Things,” he said. “I remember when I was in the fifth grade — I was like, ‘I want out of this. I want to do home-schooling. I want to learn on my own leisure.’ I just finished high school, I graduated. So I’m done, but I’m going to college this fall. Just take some courses, online courses. Going to do the home-schooling thing again.”

“I’m pretty excited,” he said. “Just stay educated, man.”

Although Stranger Things has been a hit, McLaughlin admits life in the spotlight can be hard at times.

“Being a celebrity, you know, it has its twists and turns,” he said. “Not everything is good. Some things are great. I think most of the things are great, but of course, the pressure and just being out there all the time — I’m just glad I have my parents to keep me grounded and be by my side when I’m stressed.”

The highly anticipated third season has had fans waiting for almost two years. The Sci-Fi hit which dropped on Thursday switched its timeline to Summer opposed to the setting of Winter and Fall in the past seasons.

McLaughlin is not only an actor, and soon to be college student, but also looked at as a style icon by Generation Z, according to HighSnobiety. For the 2018 Emmy’s he rocked an an all-white Louis Vuitton monogram suit from Virgil Abloh’s first collection.

His almost 6 million on Instagram have helped him to open his eyes to new fashion. He says looking good, makes him feel good. “When I put on an outfit that I really like, it just builds my self-confidence. I like good fabrics, colors that make me pop,” he said.