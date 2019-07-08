The family of Nelson Mandela is looking to honor his memory by creating important content in his name. According to TheWrap, they have partnered with Michael Sugar to launch a new production, Mandela Media.

The company that includes Sugar’s Sugar23 and an ad agency, DMA, will create content focused on racial inclusion and equality, gender equality, mental health awareness and social justice.

“My father spent his life fighting for freedom and equality…My family and I are very excited to partner with Sugar23 on Mandela Media. Sugar23 and DMA United not only believe in my father’s values but are also incredibly passionate about sharing those beliefs with people across the world through art, culture and entertainment,” ,” Makaziwe Mandela said. “

“Through their partnership, Mandela Media will create content connected to the overall intent and passion of Nelson Mandela. Nelson Mandela stood for freedom, forgiveness and the voice of the underdog. Through the Mandela Media banner, Mandela’s family will seek stories from around the world that fit with the core ethos of who he was and what he continues to represent, focusing on racial inclusion and equality, gender equality, mental health awareness and social justice,” Mandela Media said in a statement.

“Nelson Mandela is an international icon who dedicated his life to changing laws and minds,” Sugar said. “We are honored to partner with Mandela Media alongside Nelson’s family and carry on his legacy, inspiring a new generation with content that highlights the many causes he steadfastly stood for and the many people he tirelessly fought for.”