Embattled R&B singer R. Kelly has had legal woes stemming from allegations of sexual abuse continue to pile up. But after decades of allegations from the public, it was reportedly former members of his inner circle who gave authorities the incriminating evidence that led to his most recent arrest.

On Thursday, federal authorities took the singer into custody in Chicago, arresting him on 13 counts including federal sex trafficking charges, obstruction of justice, producing child pornography, and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government.

READ MORE: R. Kelly ex-employee reveals there are more child sex assault tapes singer kept as ‘trophies’

But TMZ is alleging this latest development took place as a direct result of the singer’s ex-staff members turning over 20 sex tapes to police which reportedly show Kelly engaging in sexual activities with minors.

Gerald Griggs, who represents the family of Joycelyn Savage, one of Kelly’s alleged victims, says the investigation which lead to the discovery of the tapes was led by the Northern District of Illinois. The footage is said to show multiple victims, who prosecutors and witnesses have identified and confirmed as underage.

READ MORE: R. Kelly pleads not guilty to additional sex charges

Many believe Kelly has had an ecosystem of employees and co-conspirators helping him preserve his lifestyle for over twenty years. So it was particularly surprising that it was one those enabler that ultimately ended up giving investigators a smoking gun.

According to the Blast, people close to the federal investigation have reportedly said, “more indictments are on the way,” and that members of Kelly’s team are set to be indicted for the roles they played in the singer’s alleged crimes.

READ MORE: Third R. Kelly sex tape turned over to authorities

The entertainer’s manager, Derrel McDavid and the singer’s former employee, Milton Brown have already been included in the current indictment. It is also being said that any employees involved in or responsible for transporting underage victims across the country to see the singer are also in danger of being charged by authorities.